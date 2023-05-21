Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of becoming India's first Miss Universe: I remember this day with pride

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen won the title of Miss Universe on May 21, 1994. The actress created history as she was the first Indian to be crowned as Miss Universe. On Sunday, she took to her social media to share a throwback picture and penned a long caption to celebrate 19 years of this historic day. The internet is flooded with messages from her fans and photos from this special day. The actress also shared a few of these posts on her story.

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen shared a throwback picture of her 18-year-old self. It is a closeup of her face where she is seen posing with her hands beside her face as she looked straight into the camera. Sharing her emotions, she penned a long caption and wrote, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe. The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita 🇵🇭) #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages…forever cherished!!! I love you guys"

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to Sushmita Sen's post, actor Suvrat Joshi commented, "You are one powerhouse.... you Have inspired not only women of this country but also so many young minds ( me included) to thrive to be a better human and bigger artist... More power to you." A fan wrote, "You are a true beauty and an inspiration." Others also showered their love on the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will reprise her role in the third season of Aarya, the famous Disney Plus Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani.

