Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Alisah’s 14th birthday; shares a beautiful video with family PICS

Sushmita Sen, a marvellous Hindi film actress, is the mother of two adopted daughters. She adopted her first daughter, Renee in the year 2000 and adopted the second daughter, Alisah in 2010. As today marks the 14th birthday of her younger daughter, Alisah, the actress took to social media to share a heartwarming birthday wish. At the same time, Sushmita also posted a beautiful reel featuring family photos.

Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Alisah on her birthday

Tosay, August 28, marks the birthday of Alisah Sen. On the special occasion, mother-actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a heartwarming wish along with a fulfilling reel featuring Alisah’s cute photos. In the caption, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, “Happpyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!! How special God made you… and this privilege of being your mother… I couldn’t be prouder Alisah!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits #duggadugga #angel #maa.” Have a look:

In the video posted by the 47-year-old actress, photos of her rumored ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev Sen, his ex-wife Charu Asopa, and other friends and family members can be seen.

Renee Sen wishes her younger sister

At the same time, Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter, Renee, also took to social media to share a special and heartfelt wish for her little sister. While sharing some old and new photos of Alisah, Renee wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Alisah. I am so proud of the young woman you are. I love you so much!!! You make 14 look amazing.” Have a look:

In fact, a few months back, Sushmita revealed that Alisah would be leaving India to study abroad.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, the actress revealed how her life changed after adopting two beautiful girls. She shared in the interview that she was “ready” to be a mother ever since she claimed the title of Miss Universe in her late teens. Moreover, while talking about her daughters, Sushmita revealed that her decision was not accepted by her mother as she got “furious” with the decision to adopt a child at such a young age. The actress, though, shared that her father supported her and till now, he is there beside her.

Workwise, Sushmita Sen is enjoying the success of her latest web-series Taali, where she plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

