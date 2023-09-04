Sushmita Sen celebrates daughter Renee's 24th birthday with sweet tribute: 'My First Love'; See PICS

Sushmita Sen is someone who has carved her own niche in Bollywood. In 1994, she won the Miss Universe pageant and successfully ventured into acting. Since then, she has acted in some acclaimed films and shows. On a personal front, Sen has championed adoption in India. In 2000 and 2010, she adopted Reene and Alisah respectively.

Sushmita Sen wishes Reene a happy birthday

On September 4th, Sen took to Instagram to wish Renee a happy birthday. As her daughter turned 24, Sen shared several lovely pictures of the two. She captioned it, Happpyyyyyy Birthday My First Love!!! Today my baby turns as old as I was, when I had her!!! I look on with great love & pride as she grows into this incredible person…one I can still hear saying “you are my destiny” We love you Shona @reneesen47 Here’s to your happiness always!!! #duggadugga #Alisah #Maa #partytime."

Sushmita Sen talks about her idea of love

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sen was asked if she seeks validation from others. She said, “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom... very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with…" During the same conversation, Sen also emphasized the importance of self-love. "There is that self-love that I speak of… is on a cellular level," she added.

On the work front, Sen was recently seen in the web series Taali. In it, she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant who is credited for getting transgender recognized as the third gender. Both the show and Sen's performance were well received by the viewers. Apart from this, she has also been portraying the titular character in Ram Madhvani's web series Aarya. So far, two seasons have premiered. Her last feature-length film was the 2015's Nirbaak.

