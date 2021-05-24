Sushmita Sen celebrates happy serendipity as expecting Charu maybe due on her birthday: Can't wait to be Bua

As Charu Asopa announced her pregnancy, Sushmita Sen can’t wait to hold the little one.

It hasn’t been long when television actress Charu Asopa had shared the news of her pregnancy. The actress, who is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, is expecting her first child and she is undoubtedly on cloud nine about this new phase of her life. And while the mom to be is inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world, Sushmita Sen has also taken to social media to shower love on Charu. The former beauty shared a picture of the mom to be flaunting her baby bump.

In the caption, Sushmita revealed that the couple will be welcoming their first child in November this year and which coule be on her birthday, She also stated that Charu will be a wonderful mother. “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!! I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother!! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post for Charu Asopa:

Earlier, Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen had also expressed her excitement about becoming an elder sister and stated that the little one will be pampered a lot.

