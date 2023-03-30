Sushmita Sen celebrates the completion of one month of her angioplasty by doing THIS; Watch VIDEO

Sushmita Sen left her fans concerned after she shared a post on Instagram on March 2, revealing that she suffered a heart attack. She underwent angioplasty and stent placement at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, a month ago. A few days after informing fans about this, she went live on Instagram, during which she mentioned that she had a massive heart attack with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, and that her active lifestyle is what helped her survive it. The actress resumed working just a few weeks later, and has now shared a glimpse of how she celebrated one month of her angioplasty.

Sushmita Sen celebrates the completion of one month since her angioplasty

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account to post a monochromatic video that shows her striking different poses for the camera. She seems to be shooting on set, and is seen wearing a full-sleeved black t-shirt. Toward the end of the video, Sushmita Sen happily smiles and gives a glimpse of her team. “Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!!” wrote Sushmita. She further added that she loves the song ‘Aakhon Ke Sagar’ by Shafqat Amanat Ali, and can hear it on loop. “This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!! #sharing #thisvibe #thislife #thislove #thisgratitude #thisnaughtyme I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” read the caption.

Charu Asopa reacted to the post and dropped a red heart emoji, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “You are incredible!!!!” One fan commented, “Love you , get well soon EAGERLY WAITING FOR AARYA”, while another one wrote, “There's no words whenever I see you fight and stand back true inspiration love you always stay blessed.” Check out the video below!

Sushmita Sen turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Meanwhile, on March 11, just a few weeks after suffering a heart attack, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. She turned showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy. Fans were elated to see that she is fit and fine, and showered their love on the actress.

