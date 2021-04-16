Sushmita Sen celebrates winning a National Award with boyfriend Rohman Shahawl daughters Renee & Alisah; WATCH

Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram Live session where she revealed that she has received a National Award. Take a look.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share some exciting news today. The actress revealed one the photo and video sharing platform that she received a National Award. The star conducted an Insta Live session which also featured her family members as shared her major accomplishment with fans. In the video, we can see Sushmita along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The actress started off the video by revealing that she received an award for social welfare and women empowerment.

In the video, she explained how thrilled she is for receiving the honour. She also elaborated that her father, served the nation as an Indian Air Force officer, would be proud of her achievement. The star said in the Live session, “I received this award today. It is a national award.” The actress further revealed the name of the award she received, which is ‘champions of change'. Speaking of her father she said, “I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s video:

The actress added a sentimental line where she explained how being a woman is a gift from God, “As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege." Later in the video, the actress interacted with her fans who congratulated her on reaching another milestone.

