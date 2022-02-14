Sushmita Sen is celebrating love in the most unique & important way this Valentine’s Day; Find Out

The whole world is celebrating love today on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Social media is painted red with sweet declarations of love and adoration. Celebrities from the film industries have also taken to their social media space to post adorable pictures and heartwarming notes for their special ones. Amid this, Sushmita Sen also posted a new picture on the ‘gram as she spoke of love. However, the charming former beauty queen has drawn importance to the most important form of love through her post. Can you take a guess?

A few hours back, Sushmita Sen took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and shared a new picture of herself. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the close-up selfie. As she shared the post, she wrote a thought-provoking caption on love on Valentine’s Day. However, what made her caption stand out is her attention on the most important kind of love, self-love. Yes, you read that right. Sushmita’s caption read, “Fall in love with the one in the mirror, then let love flow from there!!! Happy Valentines Day!!! I love you guys!!! #celebrateyourself #loveyourself #shareshare #duggadugga”.

As soon as she shared the post, it received a lot of likes and comments from fans and netizens.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the popular web-series Aarya 2. It should be noted that the first season of the Ram Madhvani directorial was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021. Sushmita aced the role of the protagonist Aarya, and received critical and popular acclaim for her performance as well.

