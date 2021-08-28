Sushmita Sen chronicles Alisah's 12 year journey in beautiful PICS with Renee, Rohman Shawl on her birthday

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen has turned 12 today and on her birthday, the actress has shared a montage of beautiful memories with a lovely note. Chronicling her daughter Alisah's 12 year journey from a baby to a 12-year-old kid, Sushmita shared photos of Alisah with Renee Sen, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen and other family members. Along with the beautiful video that was filled with cute photos of Alisah and Sushmita, the Aarya star penned a note.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "Happpyyyyy 12th Birthday Alisah To God’s most precious gift & the love of my life…Happpyyyy Birthday my Shona Maa!! Thank you for being born…you make this world a beautiful place…adding to each passing moment…more goodness , kindness & love!!! I am soooooo proud of you!!! Congratulations @reneesen47 you are 12 years old as didi…what a magical journey We love you Alisah, May God bless you with divine abundance…May you always be nurtured in love!!Dugga Dugga, Maa @rohmanshawl @aaliyahsenb8."

The video features unseen moments of Alisah as a little baby in Sushmita's arms to her posing with Sushmita's beau Rohman in a photoshoot. Memories of Alisah with Sushmita's parents, brother and other family members also could be seen in the heartwarming video. With it, the Aarya actress showered love on her little girl as she turned 12 today.

As soon as Sushmita shared the video, fans of the actress began dropping love and good wishes for Alisah in the comments. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter." Another wrote, "This is beautiful... Happy Birthday princess." Another fan wrote, "Nice, beautiful, KindHeart,,,HB."

Meanwhile, Sushmita has been getting a lot of love for her comeback web series Aarya. The star headlined the web show and managed to leave an impact. The web series is coming back with a second season soon and the actress has already shot for it.

