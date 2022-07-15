Sushmita Sen clarifies she is ‘not married’ to Lalit Modi in new post: ‘Unconditionally surrounded by love’

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are the new couples in B-town and their pics from their recent vacation are all over the news. For the uninitiated, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen had enjoyed a vacation in Maldives and Sardinia and ace businessman made their relationship official on Thursday. In fact, in his post on social media, Lalit Modi even referred to Sushmita as his better half. Ever since then, there have been ongoing rumours about the couple's hush-hush wedding. However, Sushmita Sen herself issued a clarification about the same in this regard with a post on Instagram.

Sharing a pic with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, Sushmita Sen stated that she is not married and hasn’t exchanged rings either. Instead, she is unconditionally surrounded by love. Sushmita wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not Married... No Rings... Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given... now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always… and for those who don’t… it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly”, along with heart and smiling face emoticons.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post about her wedding rumours with Lalit Modi:

Earlier, Lalit Modi had issued a clarification about their wedding rumours and said that they are just dating. However, he also mentioned that they will tie the knot soon. Lalit Modi tweeted, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day”. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya in the third season of the crime thriller and has begun shooting for the same.

