Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl with THIS post; See

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have separated. The actress and former Miss Universe took to her Instagram space and confirmed the news with fans and followers. Sharing a sweet selfie with Rohman, Sushmita wrote that their relationship was long over, but that they shall continue to be friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote. Sushmita and Rohman were undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Fans would always swoon over their pictures and videos which they shared on their respective social media handles. In February this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship. However, Sushmita and Rohman did make public appearances together after that, which eventually put the rumours to rest. Take a look at Sushmita’s post:

In an earlier interview with Times Of India, Rohman was asked if he and Sushmita were planning to tie the knot any time soon. He had replied that Sushmita, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and he were already a family, and that they don’t dwell upon questions like marriage.

Earlier today, ETimes reported that a source close to Sushmita and Rohman revealed that the latter has moved out of her house, and has crashed at a friend’s place.

At the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second series of the International Emmy nominated series, Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani.

