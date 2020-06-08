Sushmita Sen dances to Ranveer Singh’s Aankh Marey as she shares BTS video from the sets of Aarya

Main Hoon Na actress Sushmita Sen shared a video on social media from the sets of Aarya wherein she is seen grooving to Simmba’s song Aankh Maarey.

Sushimta Sen is on cloud nine because the trailer of her debut web show- Aarya, which also marks her comeback to acting, has been winning the internet and trending over social media channels and rightly so. Ever since the trailer of the show we dropped online, fans have been showering immense love on the actress, and today, Sushmita Sen brightened up our day when she posted a B video from the sets of the Aarya wherein she, along with the crew, is seen dancing to and Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Marey from the film Simmba.

In the video, which is a video post pack up, Sushmita is seen wearing an all black attire, and is seen in a joyful mood as she dances to Aankh Marey. Alongside the video, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, “Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm A fabulous Director, who made the whole unit dance around the whole day...then we made him dance after pack up!!! And boy, can he dance!! (The one with the cap) The sheer energy of the making of #Aarya remains special in so many ways!! #sharing #bts #memories #aaryafamily #rajasthan @ankurbhatia @sush.y @filmeyshilmey @gargi_sawant29 @ankur.r.bhatnagar @swayamkhanna @shivikafacepaint I love you guys!!!...”

Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for her Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house. Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and post the trailer release, he took to Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

Check out Sushmita Sen's video here:

