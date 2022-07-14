Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi? IPL founder shares cozy PICS with actress from Maldives vacation

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She always manages to grab all the limelight for the way she speaks her mind, her fashion game and her personal life. Well, a couple of months ago, Sushmita left all her fans heartbroken after she announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and now there is yet another update about her love life that will take all her fans by a pleasant surprise. Taking to his Instagram handle, Lalit K Modi shared a couple of pictures with the actress and called her his better looking partner.

In the pictures that Lalik K Modi posted, we can see Sushmita and Lalit cosying up in several pictures. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen seated on a boat as the actress clicks a selfie. Then comes a picture where the two are seated together and Sushmita is flaunting her ring. Later we can see a happy selfie of the two followed by a couple of old pictures of the two. Sharing these pictures, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

For the unversed, Lalit Kumar Modi is an Indian businessman and cricket administrator, currently a fugitive. He was the founder, first Chairman and Commissioner of the Indian Premier League, and ran the tournament for three years until 2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Champions League during 2008–10.

Talking about Sushmita Sen, she made a comeback on the screens with the web series Aarya. The show was loved by the fans so much that it is now renewed for a third season. She recently announced the third season of her popular web series, Aarya. Sharing the announcement, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins. @disneyplushotstar @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Besides Sushmita, the show also features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among many others in pivotal roles.

