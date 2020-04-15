Sushmita Sen directs the question at beau Rohman Shawl when a fan asks her about their marriage; WATCH

During a live Instagram session, Sushmita Sen directed the question at beau Rohman Shawl when a fan asked them about their marriage. Read on!

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl have been winning the internet with their loved-up posts and Insta PDA and since all of us are in lockdown, yesterday, this Former Miss Universe decided to go live on Instagram. During the live, we had Sushmita, Rohman along with Alisah and Renee interact with their fans, and amidst a host of questions, one question that caught our attention was when a fan asked Sushmita as to when will she get married. Soon, Sushmita laughed and directed the question at Rohman.

When a fan asked, ‘When will you get married,’ Sushmita looked at Rohman and said, “The question is for you,” and well, Rohman said that he is ready to marry her whenever she says yes. Also, Sushmita revealed a funny fact right when she started the chat as she revealed that in the middle of this lockdown, there was an article where Rohman’s name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was addressed as Rohman Scraf! “As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” Sushmita said, and to this, Rohman said, “Don’t make fun of my surname.” Also, Sushmita revealed that due to the lockdown, she has been dubbing for her web series from home. If you don’t know, as per latest reports, Sushmita Sen will be seen making her comeback on a web show titled Aarya which was supposed to be streamed from March 29, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it is postponed.

Talking about the show, it is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and which is why, in December 2019 and January 2020, Sushmita Sen was stationed in Rajasthan and was shooting for the show. As per reports, the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and the shooting had commenced in December 2019. In the show which is set against a Rajasthani backdrop, Sushmita will be seen playing the character of Aarya. Before logging out of the live chat, Sushmita urged everyone to stay indoors as she said that, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”

Check out Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's post here:

