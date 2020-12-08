Sushmita Sen doles out words of wisdom about being focused and it's all the inspiration you need for the week

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share her thoughts about being more focused in life. The Aarya star left fans in awe as she shelled out major motivation to get through the week.

If there is one star who has managed to leave fans in awe with her return to the screen this year, it is Sushmita Sen. After a long wait, fans got to see Sushmita back in action in the web series Aarya this year. Not just this, Sushmita has been extremely active on her social media throughout the year and often, shares her thoughts and feelings on the same. And speaking of this, the actress shared her thoughts about focus in a recent post on social media and gave all enough motivation to get through the week.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a photo with a quote about focus on it. In the photo, we could see a message written. It read, "Be more focused on where you're going than who's not coming." With it, Sushmita urged everyone to remain focused on their goals and that one should always remember that their life is their own responsibility. Further, she shared in her caption that one must keep going no matter what happens.

Sharing her thoughts, Sushmita wrote, "Read that again!!! Our lives are our responsibility...focus on the abundance not the lack!! Like my Maa always says “God helps those, who help themselves” Great truth in that!! Know where you’re going...then little steps...and keep going!!You may not always be found...yet you’ll never be lost!! #sharing #empoweredjourneys #simpletruths #life I love you guys!!!"

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Meanwhile, Sushmita often shares such posts to inspire confidence in her fans on social media. Not just this, she uses her social media handle to interact with fans too on live sessions and sometimes, her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl also join in. When all 4 of them are together, they manage to leave the internet in awe of their fun shenanigans. On the work front, Sushmita impressed all by her act in Aarya. The series was renewed for a second season and the actress announced it on social media too.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

