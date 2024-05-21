Sushmita Sen shares priceless photo of 18-year-old her as she marks 30 years of Miss Universe win: 'What a journey it’s been...'

Sushmita Sen is one of the most gracious and gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. Although she has been away from the big screens for quite some time now, her small screen stint in her web show Aarya has been winning over the hearts of her fans.

Well, today (May 21) marks 30 years since her Miss Universe win. Expressing her gratitude towards this big victory, the actress shared a picture of her from that year, holding a baby in her arms. She also penned down a long note and thanked everyone.

Sushmita Sen shares a throwback picture with daughter Renee

In the throwback picture that Sushmita Sen shared, we can see the actress dressed in a white dress. She has her Miss Universe sash on and is holding a baby close to her. The cute bundle of joy is twinning in white with the actress as she lovingly looks at her.

Sharing this picture, Sushmita wrote, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!! What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check it out:

Advertisement

In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen explained if being crowned the Miss Universe changed her life. The actress said, "I took a flight economy from Mumbai to Manila, Philipines. I stayed there for one month, and we won. After winning, they took me to Los Angeles. I traveled to 33 nations. They taught me etiquette, English, behavior, aspects, and communication skills."

She further shared, "I became a speaker in the US, and these all happened in one year. My world opened up. I realized not only how I took India to the world but how the world saw India, and it was magnificent each time they'd say, 'Oh, you're from India.'"

Continuing the same, Sushmita said, "Yeah, it changed my life, but it also changed the way the world saw India. We became competitive not once but twice in the same year because Aishwarya Rai won Miss World the same year."

Sushmita Sen’s work front

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya Season 3 Antim Vaar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals she draws inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role