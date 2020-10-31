Sushmita Sen drops a stunning PHOTO & pens a note on self belief; Says 'I'm my own Knight in shining armour'

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself along with a pensive note about strength. The actress has been spending time at home with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl amid the ongoing pandemic.

Actress Sushmita Sen is currently making the most of her time at home with daughters Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl before she returns back to work. The gorgeous star made her digital debut this year with Aarya and it was loved. While often Sushmita and Rohman are spotted in the city together, fans love their social media banter as well. Now, recently, Sushmita shared a gorgeous photo of herself along with a string note about self-belief.

Being an icon, fans love her thoughts and take inspiration from Sushmita. Often, she shares her thoughts on social media with her fans. Now, she shared a note about being her 'own knight in shining armour' and left fans completely inspired. The diva is seen clad in a white and black outfit as she posed for the camera in the photo. While the photo of the star surely was stunning, it was her strong and inspiring note that caught our attention.

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, ""I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable...I thrive in love!! But make no mistake...I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!" #sharing #selfbelief #selfrespect #sisterhood I love you guys!!!"

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest post:

Meanwhile, Sushmita also shared another post prior to this where she put up a quote, "Told You So. Sincerely your intuition." Not just this, recently, Sushmita even shared a cute video with her daughter Alisah on her Instagram story where she shared a wish for all for a happy weekend. The gorgeous star has been making the headlines since her digital debut was a success. A season 2 of her web series, Aarya also was announced.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

