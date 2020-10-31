  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushmita Sen drops a stunning PHOTO & pens a note on self belief; Says 'I'm my own Knight in shining armour'

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a gorgeous photo of herself along with a pensive note about strength. The actress has been spending time at home with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl amid the ongoing pandemic.
1477 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen's strong note on self belief with photoSushmita Sen drops a stunning PHOTO & pens a note on self belief; Says 'I'm my own Knight in shining armour'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Sushmita Sen is currently making the most of her time at home with daughters Alisah and Renee and beau Rohman Shawl before she returns back to work. The gorgeous star made her digital debut this year with Aarya and it was loved. While often Sushmita and Rohman are spotted in the city together, fans love their social media banter as well. Now, recently, Sushmita shared a gorgeous photo of herself along with a string note about self-belief.

Being an icon, fans love her thoughts and take inspiration from Sushmita. Often, she shares her thoughts on social media with her fans. Now, she shared a note about being her 'own knight in shining armour' and left fans completely inspired. The diva is seen clad in a white and black outfit as she posed for the camera in the photo. While the photo of the star surely was stunning, it was her strong and inspiring note that caught our attention. 

Sharing the photo, Sushmita wrote, ""I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable...I thrive in love!! But make no mistake...I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!"  #sharing #selfbelief #selfrespect #sisterhood I love you guys!!!" 

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest post:

Meanwhile, Sushmita also shared another post prior to this where she put up a quote, "Told You So. Sincerely your intuition." Not just this, recently, Sushmita even shared a cute video with her daughter Alisah on her Instagram story where she shared a wish for all for a happy weekend. The gorgeous star has been making the headlines since her digital debut was a success. A season 2 of her web series, Aarya also was announced. 

Also Read|Sushmita Sen looks perfect as she is 'Caught in the moment and finds balance in moving & being present'; PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

You may like these
Sushmita Sen looks perfect as she is 'Caught in the moment and finds balance in moving & being present'; PHOTO
Sushmita Sen's charismatic gaze in THIS gorgeous photo as she urges to 'look within' leaves fans mesmerized
Sushmita Sen matches her mask with BF Rohman as she steps out with him & daughters Renee & Alisah; See PHOTOS
Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl give a hilarious reply to a fan who asks them when are they getting married
Sushmita Sen drops words of wisdom on life being an exam: Be brave to attempt an original, not ace a copy
Sushmita Sen urges fans to let go of 'purposeless drama' in a motivational post; Says 'Focus on what matters'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement