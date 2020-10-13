Sushmita Sen drops words of wisdom on life being an exam: Be brave to attempt an original, not ace a copy

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share her thoughts about life being an exam. The actress left everyone inspired with her words of wisdom as she urged all to stick to being original.

Actress Sushmita Sen has been among the global stars who has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's minds with not just her performances, but also with her life. The gorgeous star loves to share her thoughts about life on social media and inspire her fans. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Sushmita had been spending time at home with her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl. Often, she shared photos and fun videos with them and even went live on Instagram. However, today, she shared an inspiring quote about life and urged fans to be original and not copy.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a photo of an inspiring quote that read, "Life is the most difficult exam." The quote in the photo further explained that many people fail in the exam as they copy others. Keeping this in mind, Sushmita penned her thoughts over it in her caption and called life an 'easy' exam. She mentioned that one only needs to be brave enough to be original and not copy others to pass it. She also explained what is the greatest difference between success and failure for her.

Sharing the quote, Sushmita wrote, "Life is therefore, also the easiest exam..all we gotta do is prepare..learn...practice!! The questions life throws us, are unique...so must be our answers!! Cheating here means cheating our ‘Self’ of all that is authentic about each one of us! LIFE IS AN EXAM & YOU ARE THE SUBJECT!! Know yourself enough...be brave enough..to attempt an original...not ace a copy!! This for me is the greatest difference between success & failure! #sharing #corebeliefs #authenticpower I love you guys!! #duggadugga."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Meanwhile, Sushmita has been spotted a couple of times post the unlock in the city with beau Rohman. Whenever Sushmita and Rohman are spotted, they oblige the paparazzi with photos. On the work front, Sushmita managed to impress her fans with her digital debut in Aarya this year. The series managed to leave all her fans in awe and it was a success. Post it, Sushmita even announced that season 2 of the same will also be made.

