Sushmita Sen expresses her wish to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Main Hoon Na sequel: I definitely think...

Sushmita Sen is currently busy winning the hearts of her fans and audiences with her impeccable performance in her recently released OTT venture, Taali. Taali, which sees Sushmita Sen playing the central character of a transgender, is based on the life of the noted transgender activist and social worker, Shreegauri Sawant. Sen is one of the prominent female actors in Bollywood who has acted in an array of blockbuster movies, and one such film is Main Hoon Na. Now, 19 years after the release of the Farah Khan directorial, the former Miss Universe has expressed her desire to see a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Main Hoon Na.

Sushmita Sen on Main Hoon Na 2

In an exclusive interview with India Today, speaking enthusiastically about the sequel to Main Hoon Na, Main Hoon 2, Sushmita said, “I definitely think that it’s about time for a Main Hoon Na 2. We should do a sequel to that film.” When asked about initiating a petition for Main Hoon Na 2, the Taali star smartly directed the question toward the director Farah Khan, and her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. She added, “They have tried. They went to Farah, SRK and then me. I am like ‘Go back to Farah, ask her!’ It will be exciting.”

The OG diva of Bollywood further revealed her desire to make a comeback on the silver screen, which is much-awaited by her fans, BUT in a glamorous avatar. Talking about her career’s ‘second innings’, Sushi added, “In the second innings of my career, there is a wishlist that I have, in which playing an out-and-out glamorous woman is one. It’s been a while that I have done that.”

Spilling an interesting bean about her saree look in Main Hoon Na, Sushita revealed, how she used to ‘sulk’ to Farah Khan over wearing a saree throughout the film. She said, “I am very proud of 'Main Hoon Na'. I used to sulk to Farah about wearing a saree in the whole film, which was also my first film with SRK. I didn’t want it to be flat.”

About Main Hoon Na

Directed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na was led by Shah Rukh Khan and also starred Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles. It was also Sushmita’s first film with SRK. Main Hoon Na was released in 2004 and was declared a hit at the box office.

