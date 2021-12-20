Sushmita Sen exudes hashtag traveller vibes in new PIC as she poses on a boat; Don't miss her caption

Sushmita Sen has enamored people with her articulate and vibrant personality for decades now. The former Miss Universe is quite active on social media, and regularly treats fans to precious sneak-peeks into her personal and professional lives. The diva has millions of fans on Instagram who not only swoon over her pictures but also keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, Sushmita yet again took to the photo-blogging site tonight and posted a striking picture where the actress can be seen seated on a boat amid blue waters, looking beautiful as usual.

A few hours back tonight, Sushmita took to her Instagram space and shared a beautiful picture with fans. In the photograph, the Main Hoon Naa actress is seen donning cream-colored athleisure wear featuring a sweatshirt and joggers, and she sits on a boat in the middle of an ocean. Her shoulder-length hair is seen fluttering in the wind, while Sushmita ups the look with a pair of chic sunglasses. Sharing this picture, she captioned the post with a striking caption that is guaranteed to inspire the traveller in all of us.

It read, “I am always a #traveller If not across geographies…through thoughtful journeys…imaginative sojourns…romantic transits…Life is a journey, ain’t nothing static about it!!!Here’s to ‘wishful take offs…and hopeful landings’ #keepmoving #keepgrowing #travel #explore #discover #reinvent #life #happiness #oneness #thepowerofyou #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”

Take a look at Sushmita’s post:

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the highly successful web-series, “Aarya”. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the first season of Aarya was nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2021 in the Best Drama category.

