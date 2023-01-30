Sushmita Sen finds Rohman Shawl’s reaction on her look from Aarya 3 ‘too cute’; What do you think?

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She had been away from the limelight for quite some time but she made a powerful comeback with her web show Aarya. Fans went gaga over her character and her look in the web show and now after 2 successful seasons, she is returning for season 3. Well, we all know that the actress announced her breakup with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl last year. But since then these two have been on cordial terms. Today, Rohman dropped a video of him reacting to Sushmita’s look from Aarya 3 and we cannot stop gushing over their social media conversation. Rohman Shawl drops a video reacting to Sushmita Sen’s look from Aarya 3

The teaser of Aarya 3 begins with Sushmita Sen loading her gun. In this shot we can only see her hand and then comes a text, ‘Guess who’s back?’. After this Sushmita’s face is revealed who looks super hot as she smokes a cigar in style. Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle and posted his reaction along with the teaser. At first he has a normal reaction on his face but the moment he sees the actress on the screen, we can see his expression change and he looks in awe of her. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Yaaar ye toh banta tha !! I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl @sushmitasen47. Chakk de phatte #Aarya3 #reels #reaction #biggestfanalways.” Reacting to this, Sushmita took to the comments section and wrote, “Too cute!!!” with a red heart emoji. Check out Rohman Shawl’s post:

Rohman Shawl attends Sushmita Sen’s relatives wedding Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had taken to his Instagram handle recently to share a couple of happy pictures with the entire family attending a wedding in Kolkata. In the first picture which he shared we can see Sushmita looking gorgeous in a golden floral print sheer saree. She is standing beside her brother who looks dapper in a yellow pyjama kurta layered with a black Nehru jacket. In the picture, we can Sushmita’s father, both her daughters who looked lovely in lehengas. Behind them stood Rohman Shawl who was busy playing with Rajeev’s daughter.

