Sushmita Sen flashes her million-dollar smile in new pic; thanks fans for showering love on Taali

Sushmita Sen is creating a significant impact in the world of online streaming with her recent OTT release, Taali. Centered around the life of India's well-known transgender activist and social worker, Shreegauri Sawant, Taali stars Sen in the lead role and is directed by Ravi Jadhav. Besides the inspiring and unique story, Taali is getting a lot of attention on social media, largely because of Sushmita Sen's fantastic performance as Sawant. While Sushmita is receiving a lot of love and praise from her fans and the audience for her amazing performance in the show. And, now, the actress has expressed her gratitude for the same.



Sushmita Sen thanks her fans for the success of Taali

As Taali garners a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to express her heartfelt gratitude. Sharing a picture of her, she wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!”

She added, “The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga” SEE THE POST HERE:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra praises Sushmita Sen’s Taali

Earlier on August 17, Thursday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to post a video for Sushmita Sen by praising her performance in Taali. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Waah, waah, waah. I started the video by doing this (slow clapping). Kyunki main jitna bhi bolungi woh Kam hi padega iss show ke liye. Kaunsa show? Taali! (Laughs). I just binged watched the entire season and I have to say that it is one of the most thought-provoking shows.”

She added, “Main bahut emotional bhi hui. Taali, you know, talks about the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist jinhone India ke third gender ke rights aur recognition ke liye ladaai ladi thi. A community whose voice cannot be suppressed anymore. The narrative, is really intense, making you question so much. Gauri's fight is the story to be told, heard, and celebrated.”

About Taali



Starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali is a biographical drama series that tells the story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The show also includes Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, and Maya Rachel McManus in important roles. The web series was exclusively released on Jio Cinema on August 15, 2023.

