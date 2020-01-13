Sushmita Sen flashes her smile as she shares PHOTO with her ‘team’ from the sets; Writes, ‘Life is magical’

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

Looks like Sushmita Sen is all geared up to make her big comeback to the world of cinema and we say this, because looking at her social media posts, we can say that we are soon going to get some surprise. Why? Because a few days back, this Former Miss Universe posted a video wherein she was flaunting hennah in her hands and alongside the video, she had informed her fans that she is in her vanity van and ready to shoot. And taking our excitement a notch higher, this Main Hoon Na actress today, posted a photo with the entire crew as they came together for a photo and alongside, she wrote, “A couple of months ago they were all strangers to me, and now, they’re family!!!Life is magical like that!! look at those smiles, after a long & exhausting day of filming...truly what a spirited team!!! #blessed #sharing #happiness #goodness #joy #teamwork #gratitude #love #duggadugga I love you guys…” Well, even though we don't know for what Sushmita is shooting but the mere fact that she is back to the sets and to filming is reason enough for all of her million fans to rejoice.

A few days back, on beau Rohman’s birthday, Sushmita Sen penned a heartwarming birthday note for her beau as she tagged him as ‘Babushhh’ and wrote that she is ‘soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!!’ On the occasion of New Years, Sushmita Sen treated her fans to a video wherein she, along with Renne and Alisah, are seen dancing their hearts out while Rohman watches all of the ladies awe.

During a recent interview, this 44-year-old actress opened up about her love affair with Rohman as she said that she met Rohman on Instagram where they started the conversation through direct messages. On the work front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

