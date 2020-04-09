Sushmita Sen flaunts her flawless skin in her latest PHOTO and we are in complete awe of her beauty

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a selfie on her Instagram handle in which the diva looks flawless as usual. Check out the picture.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is hogging the limelight again for all the right reasons. The beautiful actress is all set to return to acting after 10 years with the web series Aarya. She has already shared her first look from the web show a few days back much to the excitement of her fans. Just like other people, Sushmita is also currently under home quarantine and is busy spending quality time with her near and dear ones.

In the midst of all this, the stunning diva who is frequently active on social media has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks mesmerizing. The actress shows off her flawless skin in this close-up shot while leaving her hair unattended. Sushmita flaunts a no-makeup look and opts for nude lip color for the selfie. This is probably one of the best self-portraits of the beauty queen in which she looks all glowy and beautiful.

Check out the picture of Sushmita Sen below:

On the professional front, we have already mentioned above that the actress will be making her digital debut with Aarya. Major portions of the web show have been shot in Rajasthan. On the personal front, Sushmita is in a relationship with Rohman Shawl for quite some time and the two of them are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry as of now. The actress is also a doting mother of two girls, Renee and Alisah.

Credits :Instagram

