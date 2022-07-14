Sushmita Sen flaunts her ring in PIC with Lalit Modi; Are they secretly engaged?

As Lalit Modi, the first chairman of Indian Premier League, on Thursday made his relationship official with Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen, their fans went into a frenzy and the speculations of their secret wedding started doing rounds. Meanwhile, in no time, Lalit cleared the air about their marriage and said they are not married - just dating each other… Well, the couple might not be married, but are they engaged? Sushmita’s ring points towards the engagement. Well, let’s wait for the official announcement. Modi, today announced a "new beginning" with actor Sushmita Sen.

Modi shared the news of him and Sushmita being together on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi. In one of the pictures shared by Modi, Sush was seen flashing a beautiful ring which she wore in her ring finger. And we are wondering if its her engagement ring.

However, calling Sushmita, the love of his life, Lalit Modi also changed his Instagram bio to “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” Not only the bio, Modi also changed his Insta profile pic and replaced it with his and the Aarya actress’s pic.

Have a look at Sushmita’s ring:

Last year, Sushmita had parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl whom she met through Instagram DMs sometime in 2018. They have now remained friends. However, last month, the former Miss Universe had appeared on Twinkle Khanna's Tweak show and revealed why she didn’t get married. She asserted that though her kids were her priority, she never got married because the men in her life were a let-down, it had nothing to do with her children. She also opened up about ‘mistakes’ in her life and said she doesn’t regret anything and that she never ‘bullshit’ about them. She boldly said she lives her mistakes.

Sushmita entered the entertainment world after she won the Miss India and Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show. The series, which is one of the most popular Indian web shows, was released on the ott platform on December 10, 2021.