Sushmita Sen gets back to fitness post heart attack, says ‘cleared by cardiologist’; Read Post

On March 2, Sushmita Sen took to social media to share with her fans that she suffered a heart attack. She uploaded a picture with her dad and shared a note revealing details about the attack. She also informed her fans that she got an angioplasty done. In her post, the actress also said that she shared the news to keep her 'well wishers and loves ones' informed that she was doing well. After a few days, she did a live session on Instagram to share that she is on the path to recovery and how fitness helped her survive the attack. She also revealed that she had a viral throat infection.

Sushmita Sen’s recent post

Sushmita Sen has always been known to maintain an active lifestyle. From hitting the gym regularly to performing aerobics, yoga, and other forms of exercise; it is evident that she has a healthy and fit body. Today, she took to Instagram to share an update with her fans. She uploaded a photo where she is seen in her yoga outfit practicing stretching in an open space. Since it’s expected that netizens will question her post as she is recovering from the surgery, she cleared that her cardiologist has approved her to get back to stretching. The caption on her post reads, “#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Take a look at her post:

Actress Lataa Saberwal commented on her post, “Good to see you back.” Fans and netizens wished her a speedy recovery and wrote, “You and your strength both are a divine force.” Another comment reads, “I wish you speedy recovery, so good to see you back, God bless you always, you are a gem and inspiration always.”

Sushmita Sen’s upcoming projects

The actress, who has starred in the drama series Aarya since 2020 will be seen in the third season of the series. Sushmita will also be seen in Taali, the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant.

