Sushmita Sen gets a kiss on the forehead from BF Rohman Shawl post nailing ‘Garbhasana’ with him; WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a video of doing Yoga at home with beau Rohman Shawl. The couple is seen nailing some very difficult asanas perfectly and in the end, Rohman plants a sweet kiss on Sushmita’s forehead. Check it out.

Among the popular stars across the globe, Sushmita Sen’s name shines right at the top. The diva has not just been the former Miss Universe but also a global style icon for millions of girls. Many look up to her for inspiration and Sushmita never disappoints her fans. Being extremely fit is what drives Sushmita and often, we get to see her nail some very different workout moves. Recently, amid the lockdown, Sushmita has been relying on Yoga to stay fit and calm and now, beau Rohman Shawl also joined her.

In a recent video that Sushmita shared on social media, we get to see her and Rohman nailing some very difficult Yoga asanas like a pro. From Garbhasana to others, Sushmita and Rohman perform every move in a flow and that leaves one awestruck. However, the cutest thing came towards the end of the video where Rohman planted a sweet kiss on Sushmita’s forehead and the couple sat together post workout. Seeing the chemistry between the two, fans couldn’t help but gush over it.

Sushmita shared a video on Instagram and Twitter. She captioned it on Instagram as, “#garbhasana...All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” On the other hand, sharing a part of the video on Twitter, Sushmita wrote, “What we perceive as ‘difficult’ becomes so!! Easy it is once we #practice changing the perception!! #yoga #mindfulness #garbhasana #calm #peace #endlesspossibilities love you guys!!”

Check out Sushmita and Rohman’s workout video:

Meanwhile, in a recent live Instagram session, Sushmita was joined by her girls, Alisah and Renee and Rohman. Fans have been wanting to know if the two are planning to settle down and many asked her on live session. Sushmita directed the same to Rohman and he didn’t say anything much about it. Meanwhile, Sushmita has been keeping her fans updated about her web show, Aarya that will mark her return to screen. The diva has been dubbing from home and soon, the show may be out.

