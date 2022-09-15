Sushmita Sen gets ready to shoot a new web series- the one that 'has her heart’
Sushmita Sen has not revealed other details about the upcoming project.
Sushmita Sen gained huge appreciation for her performance in her debut web series Aarya. Both seasons were loved and fans also loved her acting. And now it seems that she is prepping for another web series. The actress has recently dropped a picture on her Instagram and also made the announcement. The name has not been revealed but it surely has her heart. To note, she was in news lately for her relationship with Lalit Modi. Their pictures took the internet by storm.
Sushmita Sen post:
The actress wrote, “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga.” Sushmita is seen wearing a long white colour dress with her hair tied back. Her back is facing the sun and she is smiling. The other details of the upcoming project are yet to be disclosed. As soon as she shared the post, fans started calling her queen and even dropped heart emojis.
Check Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post here:
Sushmita Sen is the mother of two daughters. She adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24 and her second daughter Alisha in 2010. The actress was previously dating Rohman Shawl. However, after dating for years, both announced a break up.
Sharing a picture with Rohman, Sushmita had written, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.
