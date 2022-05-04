Sushmita Sen gives Eid sweets to paps at Salman's bash; Netizens say ‘This is what grace looks like'

Sushmita Sen and her charm are unfazed even today. Fans still go gaga over her looks and her smile when she makes an appearance. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see her pictures or videos. Well, yesterday was Eid and everyone celebrated it with full zeal and enthusiasm. Like every year, Salman Khan did not host an Eid bash at his place but it was held at sister Arpita Khan’s house and we saw who’s who of Bollywood making a grand entry. Even Sushmita arrived for the bash but it was her gesture for the paps that won the hearts of the netizens.

In the video, we can see Sushmita Sen looking gorgeous in a pink salwar kameez. She is accompanied by her elder daughter who too stuns in a white traditional outfit. The moment she got out of her car, she smiled at the paps and wished them, Eid Mubarak. The actress smiled at the paps and handed over a gift-wrapped box to them with grace. While handing that she told them that these were sweets for all of them. Netizens have been loving this gesture of the actress and lauded her for doing so.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 2 and her performance in the crime thriller franchise has garnered her immense appreciation. On being quizzed about being selective about picking up projects, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, “I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well-wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences”.

