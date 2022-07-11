Sushmita Sen glows in 'Italian sun' as she shares a PIC from her vacay; Fans ask 'How are you so pretty?'

Sushmita Sen is an actress who doesn't need an introduction. She is one of the most popular and loved and charming personalities in the entertainment industry. Sushmita has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. The actress continues to be a heartthrob of millions around the world and still keeps entertaining viewers. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media and treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then.

Sen is currently holidaying in Sardinia, Italy and recently shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram profile as she is seen basking in the Italian sun. The Dastak actress captioned it: "Sen & the Italian Sun #sardinia #sunkissed #vitamind. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Sushmita is seen donning a halter neck golden outfit and she accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses. With no makeup, the actress flaunted her flawless skin and added a layer of pink lipstick.

Check out Sushmita Sen's PIC:

Sushmita's daughter Renee Sen dropped a comment that read: "Gorgeous." Soon after, she shared the selfie on her social media handle, her fans dropped immense love on her in the comments section and also appreciated her beauty. A user wrote: "That's I call Sen-sation, love you." While another user commented: "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai." A third user added: "Most beautiful girl."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita recently announced the third season of her popular web series, Aarya. Sharing the announcement, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins. @disneyplushotstar @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

