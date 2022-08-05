Sushmita Sen goes swimming in Mediterranean Sea in new video from Sardinia vacay; Lalit Modi REACTS

A day after giving it back to the trolls for her her association with the first chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen has shared yet another video from her Sardinia vacay and and looks like she is missing it all. Taking to her Instagram space, the actress shared a throwback video where she can be seen sitting on a yacht in a stunning monochrome swimwear. She then takes a dip into the Mediterranian Sea and swims like a pro.

Sharing the video, the former Miss Universe wrote: “Align, pause, breathe…let go!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured @itsalways…Where life has depth…I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Meanwhile, Lalit Modi was quick to react to the post and wrote: “looking hot in Sardinia.” He also dropped two loved-up emojis in the comment section.

Click here to see Sushmita’s post

Lalit Modi's reaction:

Earlier, Sushmita shared a new set of images from her Sardinia vacation and looked gorgeous in an animal pink kaftan and sunglasses. In the picture, she can be seen posing on a yacht. She wrote alongside the pictures, "The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly".

On July 14, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better looking partner" Sushmita Sen. When netizens surmised that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are "married," he issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

The actress also clarified that she isn't married but is in a happy place. She posted a selfie with her daughters Alisah and Renee, and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show.