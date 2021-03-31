Sushmita Sen goes 'Uff Jaan' as beau Rohman Shawl pens a shayari on loneliness; He says 'sangati ka asar hai'

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl always light up the internet with their cute banter. In a recent social media exchange, the two left fans gushing over their mushy romance.

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl are among the couples in Bollywood whose social media posts give us a glimpse of their strong bond. From sharing mushy photos with each other to showering praise on each other, Sushmita and Rohman always manage to light up the internet with their romance. Not just this, whenever there are rumours of rift in their paradise, the couple knows how to shut it down in style. Recently, Rohman penned a pensive shayari on loneliness and Sushmita could not resist from showering love on it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohman shared a photo of a tree trunk and explained in prose how he befriended a tree trunk to drive away his loneliness. Seeing the photo and note, Sushmita was quick to laud her 'jaan' in a mushy comment. She wrote, "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai (There is something to it)," with a heart-eyes, heart and a wink emoticon. The chat did not end there. Rohman went on to respond to his ladylove in a way of hyping her up and winning hearts.

He replied to Sushmita and wrote, "Sangati Ka asar hai,(It is the effect of the company)" He added a cheeky emoticon at the end of the comment. The cute exchange between the couple was noticed by the fans and they loved every bit of it. Rohman's caption on the post read, "Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila !! Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain -RS #rohmanclicks #rohmanwrites #rohmanfeels #serenity."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita had also recently penned a post about relationships on her Instagram handle that led many fans to speculate if there was any trouble in her relationship with Rohman. However, with the recent cute PDA between Sushmita and Rohman, it seems like all is well between the two. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is currently filming for her series Aarya's second season.

