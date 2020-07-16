Sushmita Sen gushes over her ‘Rooh’ beau Rohman Shawl as he turns tutor for her daughter Alisah; WATCH

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl always manage to paint the internet red with love. Now, she took to social media to share a cute video of Rohman teaching her daughter Alisah and her best friend Maths and Geography.

Actress Sushmita Sen has been making the most of the lockdown by spending it with her daughters Alisah and Renee and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star often drops adorable posts on social media from her quarantine at home with family and leaves the internet swooning. It is also a known fact that Sushmita’s beau Rohman shares a great rapport with both her daughters Renee and Alisah and often their photos together, leave everyone in awe. Once again, Sush shared an adorable series of videos in which we can see how Rohman turned tutor for Alisah and her BFF.

Taking to social media, Sushmita shared a video in which we can see Rohman teaching Alisah maths at home. While her daughter can be seen paying attention to Rohman, Sush sneakily films Rohman and his lesson to Alisah. The adorable video left not just Sushmita’s fans in awe but also the Aarya star herself. She could not stop herself from sneakily filming it and gushing over her ‘man’ later in the post. Further, Sushmita also shared a video of Rohman teaching Alisah’s BFF geography but she claimed that she is better with it than him.

She wrote, “Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is Math” I see this sight often between Teacher @rohmanshawl & student Alisah Sen (both amazing in Mathematics)...it’s always a heart opening experience!! P.S My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this!! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass I love you guys!! #duggadugga.” Further, she dropped the second video and lauded her ‘Rooh’ more. She wrote, “This time I got caught!!! Besides, #geography is best taught by me!!!Alexa ( Alisah’s best friend) decided to revise a chapter in Geography with @rohmanshawl & well, the rest is History!!! #toocute #myman #sun #radiation #love #sharing #simplejoys I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Meanwhile, often her posts about her boyfriend and daughters end up leaving fans impressed and many love to see her share stuff on social media. Fans of Sushmita have been having a great time as the actress recently made her comeback in Aarya, a web series. Not just this, she recently announced that there will be a second season to her show. Sushmita’s performance won her heaps of praise too.

