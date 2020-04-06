Sushmita Sen has daughter Alisah’s company as they nail a handstand and we are totally crushing on them; PHOTO

Today, Sushmita Sen posted a photo on social media wherein she is seen doing a handstand with her daughter. Take a look!

A few days back, Sushmita Sen shared a photo on Instagram wherein she was working out with beau Rohman Shawl and today, Sushmita decided to workout with her younger daughter- Alisah as the two decided to do a handstand. Yes, Sushmita posted a photo wherein she was seen nailing a handstand and that’s when Alisah decided to join mom and do it with her. Alongside the photo, Sush wrote, “ if mom can do it, I can do it. “ Well, we totally love how Sushmita is spending time amid quarantine and we feel it is the perfect inspiration for all of us to workout at home.

Yesterday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urge the citizens of the country to come out in their balconies and terraces to light a diya for 9 minutes, Sushmita and her kids, just like other B-town celebs, did the same as Sushmita shared a video wherein she, along with Rohman and her kids, was seen lightning a candle.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak and next, she will be making her digital debut. As per latest reports, it is being said that Sushmita will be seen making her comeback on a web show titled Aarya and the show, reportedly, is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and directed by Ram Madhwani, the shooting of the show kick-started in December 2019 across Rajasthan.

Check out Sushmita Sen and Alisha's photo nailing a handstand:

