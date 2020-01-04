Sushmita Sen has the sweetest birthday wish for BF Rohman Shawl; says 'I am proud of the man you are'

Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and wished boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday. Check out her latest Instagram post.

If there is one couple who has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media since sometime, it is definitely Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe has been in a relationship with Rohman for quite some time and has always been vocal about her relationship with him. The lovely couple is often spotted spending quality time together and their social media PDAs are simply adorable. Well, they are surely setting some major couple goals!

It’s Rohman’s birthday today and ladylove Sushmita Sen has penned down a sweet note for him on the special occasion. She writes, “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh. May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always. To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthday boy. I LOVE YOU.”

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress has also shared a whole lot of throwback pictures featuring her, Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah along with the post which are simply adorable! On the professional front, Sushmita Sen still continues to be an instrumental part of the Bollywood film industry despite being away from movies since a long period of time. Now, there’ some good news for all the fans of Sushmita Sen. The actress had recently announced about her comeback to the silver screen. She has, however, not revealed much about the project yet.

