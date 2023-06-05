Sushmita Sen hugs Sikandar Kher, breaks into happy dance on last day shoot of Aarya 3-WATCH

After the success of the first two seasons of Aarya, the crime-thriller series is all set to return with yet another season! Sushmita Sen, who has been busy with the shoot of Aarya 3, has now shared an update about the show. The actress took to her Instagram account to announce the wrap of the Aarya 3, and she shared a happy video from the last day of shoot. The video shows Sushmita looking incredibly happy, and she is seen hugging her co-star Sikandar Kher.

Sushmita Sen announces wrap of Aarya 3 shoot

Sharing glimpses from the last day of her shoot, Sushmita Sen posted a video in which she looks incredibly happy. She is seen in the get-up of her character Aarya, and as she comes down the stairs, she gives a warm hug to her co-star Sikandar Kher, who plays the role of Daulat in Aarya 3. Post that, Sushmita is seen breaking into a happy dance, and shaking a leg ith director Ram Madhvani. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3 Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Reacting to Sushmita Sen’s post, Sikandar Kher wrote, “As they say .. Congo to all of us !” while fans commented how they cannot wait to watch Aarya 3. Check out Sushmita’s post below!

In March this year, Sushmita Sen shared that she suffered a massive heart attack, and that the doctors found 95 percent blockage in her arteries. The actress underwent angioplasty, and a stent implant. After taking rest and recovering, she bounced back to work and resumed the shoot of Aarya 3 in late April.

