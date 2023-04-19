'Sushmita Sen is doing much better, she’s back to work' says brother Rajeev Sen as he shares her health update

Actress Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked after she revealed that she suffered a heart attack recently. She took to social media in March and dropped a picture with her dad as she informed fans about the attack. Post taking rest at home and recovering well, the actress has resumed work. Recently, her brother Rajeev Sen talked about her and shared her health update with fans.

Rajeev Sen talks about his sister Sushmita Sen

While speaking to ETimes, Rajeev said that the Main Hoon Na actress is doing 'absolutely fine now'. He even said that what happened was quite 'unfortunate'. Rajeev shared, "She’s absolutely fine now with the blessings of God. What happened was quite unfortunate, health is something which is quite unpredictable, things can happen. But touchwood she’s doing much better, she’s back to work."

Rajeev added that his sister Sushmita is 'mentally and physically strong'. He said, "She is mentally very strong and physically as well. You need to be because it is not easy to manage two kids and be an actor at the same time. I did a short film for about 4 days and I had to go through so much and do hard work. And here I see my sister shooting for months non-stop. It takes a lot of toll and it is not easy."

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently jetted off to Jaipur to start shooting for Aarya 3. She went live on Instagram and updated her fans about the same. She was heard saying, "Guess where I have just landed? It feels wonderful to be back. Aarya Sareen is back. I cannot wait to bring Aarya 3 to you, the sooner the better."

Earlier, her co-star Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in Aarya, revealed that the actress suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur. He even shared that the team got to know about it only after she announced it on social media. In an interview, he said, "A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world."

