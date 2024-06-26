Sushmita Sen is proud of being single parent to her daughters; says 'It was challenging but...'

Actress Sushmita Sen, who recently starred in the third season of Ram Madhvani's series, Aarya, often inspires her fans around the world. The former Miss Universe is confident, graceful, and well-articulated in speaking her mind and that's why her fans admire her personality.

Apart from her films and interviews, the actress grabs headlines for her personal life, be it her relationship status or motherhood journey. Sushmita, who has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah, recently took a look back at her journey.

Sushmita Sen feels proud of being a single parent

In an interview with Times of India, Sushmita Sen shed light on how her motherhood journey has been going so far. The 48-year-old actress shared that she is quite proud of being a single parent to Renee and Alisah and promoted self-love.

"I want to give myself a pat on my back as a mother every day," Sushmita said.

The Aarya actress flaunted herself saying that she is quite a good mother. "I am not someone who has to be told ki aap kitni achchi maa hain (...how good you are as a mother). I already know that," she added.

Sushmita calls her experience 'challenging' but 'gratifying'

Sushmita Sen recalled that her motherhood phase has been quite tough, however, she handled it on her own.

"It was challenging throughout because I have done it alone. And so, the perception that 'Oh! She is Sushmita Sen, and she can do it', is not true," the Biwi No. 1 actress shared.

Sushmita called the experience of being a single parent "gratifying" while adding that she is as old as her children, Renee and Alisah. In other words, the actress added that every day is a learning for her.

Sushmita Sen's motherhood journey

Sushmita Sen became a singer-mother at the age of 24. Sushmita adopted her elder daughter, Renee in 2000 and her younger one, Alisah, in 2010. While Renee turns 25 in September this year, Alisah is 14 years old.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film, Dastak. Her other notable movies include Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and more.

