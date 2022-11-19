Sushmita Sen is 'thrilled to announce the arrival' of her 47th birthday, shares a sun-kissed selfie
Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood who is celebrating her 47th birthday today. She shared a selfie for fans to express her excitement.
Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Although she has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now her fans still go gaga over her beauty, smile and confidence. The actress recently made a comeback on the OTT platform with her web show Aarya and fans loved it. Well, other than her professional life, she has been in the limelight for her personal life as well. But today, it is her birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the diva. Sushmita too took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her 47th year
Sushmita Sen’s birthday post for herself
Taking to her Instagram handle Sushmita Sen posted a gorgeous selfie of her. She can be seen wearing a blue-colored outfit and glowing under the bright sun. Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl #19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss.”
Check out her birthday post:
Sushmita entered the entertainment world after she won Miss India and Miss Universe pageants in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Disney+Hotstar series Aarya and received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show.
