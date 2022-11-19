Sushmita Sen is 'thrilled to announce the arrival' of her 47th birthday, shares a sun-kissed selfie

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Although she has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now her fans still go gaga over her beauty, smile and confidence. The actress recently made a comeback on the OTT platform with her web show Aarya and fans loved it. Well, other than her professional life, she has been in the limelight for her personal life as well. But today, it is her birthday and social media is filled with wishes for the diva. Sushmita too took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her 47th year

Sushmita Sen’s birthday post for herself