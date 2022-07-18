Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Affair: Vikram Bhatt strikes back at trolls, says ‘she’s love digger, not gold digger’

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are the new couple of tinselvile and they have been the talk of the town ever since they have made their relationship official. To note, Sushmita and Lalit’s affair came to light after the ace business shared mushy pics with the former beauty queen from their recent vacation on social media. In the caption, Lalit Modi even called Sushmita as his better half. Ever since then, social media is abuzz with opinions about Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship. In fact, many have even called the actress a gold digger.

And now, Sushmita’s former boyfriend Vikram Bhatt has come out in her support and called her a love digger instead of a gold digger. Talking to India Today, the filmmaker stated, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special”. The filmmaker also asserted that social media trolls are part and parcel of a celeb life and they are trolled for every decision of them which might seem funny to the netizens.

Furthermore, Vikram also stated that though he hasn’t been in touch with Sushmita for almost 15 years, he would still choose to stand for her as the boy in him continue to feel a sense of gratitude towards Sushmita for the way she treated him. This isn't all. He even hailed the former beauty queen for living life on her own terms.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently working on the third installment on her much loved crime thriller series Aarya.