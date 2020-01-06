Sushmita Sen leaves internet gasping for breath as she shares a throwback PHOTO from her beach vacay

Today, Sushmita Sen shared a throwback photo from her vacation. Take a look!

Sushmita Sen instantly brightens up the day whenever she posts a brand new photo or video on social media and today, right in the morning, this Former Miss Universe treated her Instafam to her solo photo from one of her vacations. In the photo, this Main Hoon Na actress is seen wearing a swimsuit, and posing in the middle of the beach and alongside the photo, Sushmita wrote, “Always do what FEELS right, there’s no better compass to guide us!! when lost for direction...don’t overthink, simply follow the heart, it has all the answers we’ll ever need to move forward!! #sharing #journey #followyourheart I love you guys!!!.”



Prior to this, on beau Rohman Shawl’s birthday, Sushmita Sen gave a sneak-peek from her vanity van as she started the shooting of her new project and in the video, we can see Sushmita flaunting Henna on her hand and alongside the video, her caption had all her fans excited as she writes, ‘Ready to shoot.. Vanity Van...hair & makeup..” On Rohman’s 28th birthday, Sushmita Sen penned a heartwarming birthday note for his boyfriend as she called him ‘Babushhh.’ Sushmita wrote, “May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are and the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always. To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthday boy. I LOVE YOU…”

During a recent interview, this 44-year-old actress opened up about her love affair with Rohman as she said that she met Rohman on Instagram where they started the conversation through direct messages. On New Years, Sushmita Sen, along with her daughters- Renee and Alisah, Sushmita treated fans to glimpses of her celebrations wherein Sushmita, Rohman, Alisha and Renne were seen working out together, and dancing to their hearts content. On the work front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

Credits :Instagram

