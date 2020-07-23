Sushmita Sen lights up the screen as she shares a monochrome selfie with an inspirational note; See post

Sushmita Sen made her comeback with web show Aarya and during a live interaction with director Ram Madhvani, Sushmita Sen confirmed season 2 of the show

Ever since Sushmita Sen made her social media debut, her fans have been overjoyed because this Former Miss Universe makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and workout videos, and often, she goes live on Instagram to interact with fans. And today, Sushmita Sen posted a monochrome selfie on social media wherein she is seen gazing right in the lens, and alongside the photo, she dished out some much needed motivational gyaan.

“Ah there’s the KNOWING smile!! Not because I know things for sure...but mostly because I am at peace with the idea of ‘not knowing’...what is important will reveal itself at the right time...This trust I call Faith, And this Faith makes me fearless...I don’t fear the unknown!!...” Well, we’d like to thank Sushmita Sen for often coming onto social media and dish out some gyaan to all of us. Also, a few days back, Sushmita Sen shared an adorable video of beau Rohman Shawl teaching her daughters as he was seen answering Alisah's questions from a textbook.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with Aarya and during a recent Live interaction with the director of Aarya, they confirmed season 2 of Aarya as when Sushmita asked the director about the future of Aarya, he stated, “Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants.”

