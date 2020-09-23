Sushmita Sen lights up the ‘tunnel’ in her latest Instagram post as she talks about hope, faith & belief; PIC

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya directed by Ram Madhvani co-starring Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in web show Aarya and after receiving positive reviews, during a live chat, Sushmita Sen and director of the show confirmed season 2 of Aarya. Now while work always keeps her busy, Sushmita Sen makes sure to update her Instafam with her photos, videos and of course, loved-up pictures with beau Rohman Shawl. From going Live with Rohman to posting goofy photos and workout sessions, today, this Main Hoon Na actress took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen, in what looks like, posing with Rohman amidst a beautifully lit up place and alongside the photo, her caption read, “They say, there’s light at the end of the tunnel...I say, why wait, let’s light up the tunnel!!! #roadlesstravelled #faith #hope #ibelieve #lightitup I love you guys sooooooo much!!! #duggadugga…”

Now amidst the nepotism debate, during a Twitter interaction with fans, Sushmita Sen was asked as to how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and to this, she said, “By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya..” Also, during an interview, Sushmita Sen got talking about the sequel to Main Hoon Na as she said that she is after director Farah Khan’s life to plan a 'return' because she because she believes it's the right time and there's no better franchise than that one.

On the work front, after getting crowned Miss India and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen made her Bollywood debut with 1996 film Dastak and thereafter, she featured in films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyu Kia, No Problem, and Biwi No. 1, among others.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for her ‘Godson’ Amadeus is all about love, happiness, and joy; See PHOTOS

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

Share your comment ×