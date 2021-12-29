Sushmita Sen 'looking forward' to an incredible 2022 post break up with Rohman Shawl

As the year is coming to an end, Sushmita Sen, took to her Instagram account and shared that she is ‘looking forward to an incredible 2022’. This comes just a few days after she confirmed her break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl on her social media space.

A few hours back Sushmita took to her official Instagram space and shared a selfie where the diva looked extremely beautiful in a white outfit. Her makeup was done perfectly, and her hair was left open. Sharing this picture on the gram, Sushmita wrote a long caption summing up this year. She also mentioned that she’s looking forward to the new year.

Her caption read, “A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!!Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life) As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!”

Continuing further, Sushmita wrote, “YOU are a BIG part of it!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!! #sharing #noteofgratitude #love #belonging #happiness #duggadugga”

Take a look:

Almost a week back, Sushmita shared a selfie featuring herself with Rohman, and shared the news about their break-up with her Insta fam. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!! #duggadugga”.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the highly acclaimed web-series Aarya 2.