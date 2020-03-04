Sushmita Sen looks like a million bucks in white & beau Rohman can’t stop staring at his ladylove; See Pic

Sushmita Sen shared a photo on social media wherein she is seen looking like a million bucks in an all white attire.

Sushmita Sen makes heads turn whenever she posts a photo or video on social media as fans love to get an update from this Main Hoon Na actress and today, Sushmita Sen brightened up our day when she posted a brand new selfie wherein she is seen gazing at the camera while wearing an all white attire. Alongside the photo, Sush had some Wednesday gyaan for all of us as she captioned the photo as, “Sometimes It’s difficult to have faith when everything around us looks so dismal, divisive & hopeless..could it be the excessive attention outwards..despite knowing faith is an inside job!! #awareness #actwithfaith #inclusion #insideout #collectiveconsciousness #humanity #life #hope #itsallhappening Thank you @smruti.sp for capturing this beautiful moment I love you guys!!! #keepingthefaith…”

Well, it comes as no surprise that beau Rohman Shawl was the first one to like the photo of his ladylove and why not because clearly, Sushmita Sen looks like a million bucks here. Now for all those waiting for Sushmita to make a comeback in the world of acting, there is good news as Sushmita is all set to return to acting in a web show. That’s right! Since the past few weeks, this Former Miss Universe has been shooting in Rajasthan and now it turns out that she has been shooting for her web series.

Talking about Sushmita’s web show, it is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and as per reports, the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and in the show, Sushmita will be seen playing the character of Aarya. Also, during a recent Twitter interaction, when was asked for advice on Chemistry, SRK directed the question to Sushmita Sen aka his chemistry teacher, and Sushmita had replied to SRK as she said, “Ready.”

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest post here:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen playing with a kid on set in Rajasthan is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today; PIC

Credits :Instagram

Read More