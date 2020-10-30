Sushmita Sen looks perfect as she is 'Caught in the moment and finds balance in moving & being present'; PHOTO

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her and it is unmissable! Take a look.

There’s hasn’t been a time when Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen didn’t look breathtakingly beautiful. In fact, the actress looks more fabulous in her latest post on social media. She is looking every bit stunning as she looks on the red carpet or on screen. Sushmita Sen has focused on her health and her fitness is the proof of the same. Besides her gorgeous pictures and workout videos, she also often shares pictures of her family.

While sharing the latest picture, Sushmita wrote, “Caught in the moment...it’s the only place to catch me!!” #forevermoving yet #foreverpresent Fine balance this!!! I love you guys #forever.” The Main Hoon Na actress looks so magnificent that it is impossible for one to take off eyes from the still. Soon, Sushmita’s fans started pouring in comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, “The Inside Out Beauty: Sush” while another one wrote, “So lovely!!!.”

Check out Sushmita Sen’s latest picture here:

Yesterday, Sushmita shared another gorgeous picture of her. In the caption, she wrote, "#somethingaboutit #lookwithin #gowithout I love you guys!!!" Take a look:

After being part of Bollywood films like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1 and others, Sushmita is now exploring the digital space. She was last seen in a web series titled Aarya. The series garnered a lot of appreciation from the critics as well as the fans. Hence, the makers have decided to kick off the second season in Dubai in November.

