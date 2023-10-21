Sushmita Sen looks pretty in pink as she visits Durga Puja pandal with daughter Alisah; WATCH

Sushmita Sen has millions of fans across the globe. The actress is not only loved for her incredible acting skills but is also praised for being a strong and independent woman. After being away from the big screen for a while, Sen returned to acting with the crime-thriller drama TV series Aarya in 2020. Ahead of the third season of the show, the actress was seen seeking blessings at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with her family.

Sushmita Sen visits Durga Puja pandal with family

We can already feel the festivities in the air. Cities have been decked with pretty lights and social media is full of colorful pictures of people celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja. Bollywood celebs have also joined the merriment and have been spotting in Mumbai seeking blessings from the Goddess. A while ago, Sushmita Sen was seen visiting a puja pandal in the city with her parents, her daughter Alisah, and a couple of other family members.

For the event, the actress decided to go desi and wore a beautiful pink saree reminding us of her character Chandni Chopra from the film Main Hoon Na. On the seventh day of the festival, she kept it simple and elegant in the saree which she paired with heavy earrings. The actress kept her makeup fresh and minimal and tied her hair in a ponytail. Her younger daughter accompanied her to the location wearing a simple lehenga-choli set.

Just like Sushmita, Bollywood divas Rani Mukerji, Kajol Devgan, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, newly-wedded actress Kiara Advani, veteran actress Hema Malini, her daughter Esha Deol, among many others were spotted seeking blessings of the Goddess Durga.

Sushmita Sen’s work front

Model and Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen stepped into the Hindi film industry with the psychological thriller film Dastak in the year 1996. However, the Sirf Tum star rose to fame after she was seen in a supporting role in David Dhawan’s Biwi No.1. Then came movies like Aankhen, Samay: When Time Strikes, Main Hoon Na, and Main Aisa Hi Hoon, among others that helped her being recognized as a talented actress. Her upcoming show Aarya 3 will be released on November 3.

