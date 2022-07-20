Sushmita Sen looks radiant in new selfie amid brutal online trolling; Sends love to all her fans

Sushmita Sen has been all over the news the days these days courtesy of her relationship with renowned businessman Lalit Modi. The couple has been dating each other for a while and made their relationship official of late on social media after Lalit Modi shared pics from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. Interestingly, Sushmita has also been sharing pics from the vacation, which are a treat to the fans. And now, Sushmita is once again making headlines as she has shared a beautiful selfie on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a pic wherein she was dressed in a blue coloured sleeveless top with a plunging neckline. She was sitting in a car and was all smiles for the camera. Her stylish sunglasses were also adding to her beauty. Sushmita captioned the pic as, “#gentlehappyreminder. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly”. Soon, fans were seen showering love on the former beauty queen in the comment section. A fan called her the ‘queen of hearts’ while another one wrote, “The girl of the moment”.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s pic:

To note, Sushmita and Lalit Modi’s relationship had raised a lot of eyebrows off late and the actress was even called a gold digger. However, Sushmita had shut the trolls and wrote, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!!”

Talking about the work front, Sushmita is currently working on Aarya 3 wherein she will be seen playing the titular role.

