Sushmita Sen looks stunningly gorgeous as she enjoys ‘mystical dawn’ in Udaipur; Fans call it ‘Perfect Shot’

Today, Sushmita Sen took to social media to post a series of photos wherein she is seen enjoying the sunset.

A few days back, reports were doing the rounds that after all the wait, Sushmita Sen is all set to make her comeback to the world of acting with a web show titled Aarya. Now since the past few weeks, this Former Miss Universe has been stationed in Rajasthan and now it turns out that she has been shooting for her web series. From Jaipur to Udaipur and other parts of Rajasthan, Sushmita Sen has been on a shooting spree. And today, this Main Hoon Na actress posted a series of photos on social media while having some downtime and enjoying the mystical sunset of Udiapur from her hotel room and alongside the photos, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Want energy...soak in the early morning sun!!!!10 mins minimum & feel the magic!!!! #alive I love you guys!!!….”

Talking about Sushmita’s web show, it is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and as per reports, the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and the shooting of the show had commenced in December 2019. In the show which is set against a Rajasthani backdrop, Sushmita will be seen playing the character of Aarya. Besides work, we all know that Sushmita Sen is in a romantic relationship with Rohman Shawl and recently, Sushmita Sen opened up on her love story with Rohman, as she clarified that unlike popular belief, the two did not meet at a fashion show instead Rohman meshed her on Instagram and that's how they started talking.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen took a break from films to take care of her younger daughter Alisah and during a recent interview, Sushmita said that since she was busy working at the time of Renee i.e. her elder daughter, she made sure to witness Alisah’s first step and first word, and her personality development.

