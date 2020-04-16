Sushmita Sen looks like a vision in black as she works out without beau Rohman Shawl amid quarantine; WATCH

Sushmita Sen posted a video on social media wherein she is seen working out solo amid quarantine; Take a look

Sushmita Sen, every now and then, gives us a glimpse of her workout regime on social media and today, when all of are indoors amid the Coronavirus pandemic, this Former Miss Universe shared another workout regime for her Instafam. This time not with beau Rohman, but Sushmita was seen working out alone on a yoga mat and in the said video, Sushmita is seen wearing an-all black attire. Alongside the video, she wrote, “This #voice #vibes #waves #workinprogress ”breaking inertia & learning to flow” #passionatelyyours #yourstruly I love you guys!!! A poem by Akua Naru…”

Soon after, beau Rohman left a comment on ladylove Sushmita’s workout that read, “Lucky Me,” and well, we totally agree with Rohman because indeed, he is only lucky man. A few days back, Sushmita Sen conducted an Instagram live session with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah and during the Live, when a fan asked Sushmita about her marriage, the lady directed the question at Rohman. Also, Sushmita revealed that an article addressed her boyfriend as Rohman Scarf instead of Shawl as he said, “It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scarf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen making her comeback on a web show titled Aarya which was supposed to be streamed from March 29, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it is postponed. For the show, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan and the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and the shooting had commenced in December 2019. In the show which is set against a Rajasthani backdrop, Sushmita will be seen playing the role of Aarya.

