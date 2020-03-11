Sushmita Sen is in love with her new look as she flaunts it in gorgeous photos; Beau Rohman Shawl is all heart

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share stunning selfies in her new haircut. The diva left her beau Rohman Shawl in awe of her new look. Check it out.

Known to be one of the popular divas in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for her return to the screen and this time, she has her fans rooting for her again. Amidst reports of her digital series, Sushmita is often spotted in the city when she heads out. Being an icon for many, Sushmita is extremely loved by her fans and often, when she shares anything on her social media handles, it receives immense love and adulation from her followers.

Speaking of this, recently, Sushmita took to social media to share gorgeous selfies of her new look post she underwent a haircut. The diva can be seen smiling and posing away for the camera as she flaunts her new hairstyle in the photos. Clad in a casual tee with cool sunglasses, Sush looked every bit of gorgeous in the photos and managed to leave all her fans in awe. Not just fans, even her beau Rohman Shawl loved her new avatar and expressed his feelings via a comment.

Sushmita captioned the photos as, “Cut em short & watch em grow” #newhaircut courtesy the fabulous @clarabellesaldanha what an awesome soul with an all heart team!! Love you my lady!!! And looooove the new look!! #allsmiles I love you guys!! Happy Holi.” Rohman wrote in the comments, “Love love love #gorgeous #mine.” Meanwhile, the diva is gearing up for her digital debut in a show. For the same, she had been shooting in the Pink city of Jaipur. Her fans are eager to see her on the big screen again. Often when Sushmita shares adorable photos with Rohman, they end up going viral.

Check out Sushmita’s photos:

